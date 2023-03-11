Letter: Just say no to spending millions on McCormick Field

I am very serious about this. I do not want Asheville City Council and the city manager — no matter how they find the money — to be spending upward to $56 million (including the seven- and 14-year payments, including the interest payments) and including the Tourism Development Authority, which I suppose also will borrow to pay?

They really are out of touch if they think that they will continue a stadium — for 20 years of high payments — and then what? Likely do it again? To be held hostage again to the desires of professional baseball and the governor of Ohio and his son? While many of us attend maybe twice a year?

While City Council and the city manager have shown no desire to fund dedicated pickleball courts for a sport that is exploding nearly everywhere, Greenville, S.C., has numerous parks — one currently under renovation to be 10 dedicated pickleball courts and three tennis courts. These courts have sidewalks, parking, restrooms — and dedicated courts, not in conflict with tennis and not near residents to be bothered by the noise as we have here. Sharing with tennis really does not work for either sport. They refuse to do this: all ages, all ethnicities, all-skills courts where we can go at any time and play. They are not listening.

What facilities have they built that really help those around retirement age and above — those who pay taxes?

And they “want,” they “like” the Tourists. So do we, but City Council and the city manager are making a huge mistake paying this unreasonable price to keep them. Of course, the area can be used for something else, but that is very limited for other profits in a stadium in a neighborhood. I believe the Tourists even plan a concert, so “we” will lose out on that event. Residents will be blasted more if there are more concerts, and the Tourists already want two more fireworks days.

There are almost no opportunities City Council and the city manager provide to help us with the health and fitness of their taxpayers. They are not doing the job we expect. They must make rational decisions based upon “needs.”

They are probably going to do this as we lose flexibility for 20 years, as they use our taxpayer money and probably consider the TDA (not our money — but it is; it can be used for other things, too, that benefit “us,” not national baseball, not the governor of Ohio and his son).

They “want,” and they “like,” and they will have us suffer from the loss of funds for 20 years. They will pass this on after they are off the Council or off the city positions. They will still be paying. We will still be paying. They are borrowing from our future — for what?

Then they know they have shown that the city in 20 years will feel “stuck” and will likely fund another 20 years with borrowed money because they also will not take a stand. We are really being screwed.

This is insanity.

— Jerry Hinz

Asheville