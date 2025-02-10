Letter: Keep an eye on county spending

In response to the information Mountain Xpress provided on the recent budget cuts approved by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, I have mixed emotions [“Commissioners Vote to Reduce School Funding Despite Pleas,” Jan. 29].

On one hand, Western North Carolina has seen unprecedented destruction and loss. Helene hit at the peak of our tourist season, resulting in significant income loss for the region, our businesses and our residents. Our residents have experienced unimaginable loss in every area of their lives. So, it is not surprising that revenue is significantly lower than budget projections.

Just as individuals must do if family income is suddenly and unexpectedly diminished, the county must look at cuts to balance the budget. Significant cuts unfortunately can’t come from small budgets. Hopefully, the new U.S. administration will live up to promises to provide more support to WNC, and funds may be returned.

On the other hand, I believe it is up to the taxpaying residents of the county to hold the commissioners and the county manager accountable for every dollar they spend. Over the years, commissioners have doled out tax dollars for projects much less important than education.

We, as citizens, need to watch the actions of the “tax-and-spend” commissioners carefully and raise alarm when they spend our tax dollars on agendas that do not benefit those who work hard and pay their taxes. If we as taxpayers don’t watch and hold commissioners accountable, I would imagine we might see further cuts or increased property taxes.

— Gene Loflin

Candler