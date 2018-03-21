Letter: Keep Asheville clean

I have lived in Asheville for eight years and have become exceedingly disgusted with the unsightly overgrowth of weeds and untrimmed trees. The amount of litter and cigarette butts strewn everywhere is not to be believed. It is especially horrific (where I live) near Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway.

Keep Asheville clean, people.

— Sherrie Mirsky
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Keep Asheville clean

  1. Johnny to the A

    The fact that you live near Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway is problem.

    That area is simply depressing in every regard.

