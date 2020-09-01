Letter: Keep community in mind when publishing articles

Upon reading the article posted titled, “Why We Moved to Asheville in the Middle of a Pandemic,” [Aug. 12, Xpress] by Roy Parvin, I feel appalled and embarrassed. So many people in WNC are struggling with housing, and to share in a cavalier manner that these former Californians dropped $500,000-plus on a house in the middle of another Great Depression is blatantly disrespectful to those living in Asheville.

Actual community members in Asheville read your newspaper — it’s not just tourists. Please keep our community in mind when approving articles for publishing. This article was a thoughtless, classist, rude piece of writing.

In the midst of the movement for Black lives, a pandemic where tens of millions of people are out of work, political corruption and turmoil, as well as the looming and increasingly real threat of climate change, we really need to be aware of what we are sharing with the broader public. Parvin’s article is not relevant to most people’s experience living in Asheville at this time.

I’m unsure of the politics — if Roy is a new sponsor of your newspaper or if he was one of the few people who submitted to the COVID Conversations article segment idea. Regardless, please, please be more thoughtful of your article choices.

— Amelia Stamsta

Asheville

Editor’s note: Thank you for your feedback. Mr. Parvin’s piece was a community contribution, and it fit the parameters of the COVID Conversations feature. While we do have a new membership program to raise money to sustain Xpress’ operations — and we appreciate all donations — that program does not offer an inside track to publication. Please see our response to another letter about Mr. Parvin’s essay, “Now That You’re Here, It’s Time to Help Out” in this section for more information about how we approached the publication of this piece.