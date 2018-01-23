Letter: Kind driver campaign needed

As a recent Asheville import, I notice the elevated amount of road rage in these environs. Why would that be? This is Asheville, the home of the “cool and enlightened”?
The WWNC afternoon radio show noted the rampant road anger stems from the vast influx of tourists. My friend Erika said it was the different road philosophies of all the people from other areas. I don’t care why, I just think it is beneath us.
We need to change the mindset! A campaign is in order. A “kind driver Asheville” sticker needs to be on every car. A license plate about love on the streets!
Something needs to be started, a groundswell if you will.
Where else but city government?
— Barbara Walker
Black Mountain
