Letter: Kindness first, Asheville

After experiencing several mean, angry and sanctimonious outbursts in crowds, I think we need a “kindness first, Asheville” campaign.

While at a concert, a baby cried. A man yelled out for all to hear, “Get that baby out of here. We want to hear the concert.” While at a confusing intersection, a car blared its horn at an older man several long times. While at a bar with music, a woman yells out for all to hear, “If you sit in that spot, there is not room for our shoulders.” While at dinner out, a woman walks by a very tight space and accidentally spills a glass of water on a table. The man at the table yells at the top of his voice for her to “watch out where she is going!”

What is this mean anger? Why is this so prevalent here in Asheville, that I as a short-timer (I have only been here a year), have experienced so many examples of this yelling-out behavior? I come from West Virginia, where there is much more poverty and yet a great deal more kindness. I am shocked that this progressive area has such a short fuse. What is going on?

A simple second of thought, a count to 10, if you will, could stop this awful, hurtful behavior. If something is not to your liking, stop the yelling out and walk over and talk to the person. Kindly let them know the reasons for your request in a thoughtful manner. Stop this holier-than-thou attitude, Asheville.

— Barbara Walker

Black Mountain