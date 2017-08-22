Letter: Kudos to The Lost Chord band

What a great sold-out show. A packed crowd and dozens more at the box office hoping to get tickets to the The Lost Chord, a Moody Blues tribute band July 22 at the Altamont Theater, downtown Asheville.

A packed house was ecstatic over the renditions of Asheville’s very own talented musicians and equally as talented vocalists. This band truly nailed it! Kudos to a smashing night, well done. You knocked our socks off.

Cannot wait till your next show. You can do the very same show, but at a much larger venue, so we can all move and dance to a rocking, out-of-the-ballpark band, The Lost Chord.

— Lo Hoffner

Weaverville