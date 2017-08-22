Letter: Kudos to The Lost Chord band

What a great sold-out show. A packed crowd and dozens more at the box office hoping to get tickets to the The Lost Chord, a Moody Blues tribute band July 22 at the Altamont Theater, downtown Asheville.
A packed house was ecstatic over the renditions of Asheville’s very own talented musicians and equally as talented vocalists. This band truly nailed it! Kudos to a smashing night, well done. You knocked our socks off.
Cannot wait till your next show. You can do the very same show, but at a much larger venue, so we can all move and dance to a rocking, out-of-the-ballpark band, The Lost Chord.
— Lo Hoffner
Weaverville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.