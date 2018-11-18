Letter: Leadership skills are important for women, too

[This is] in response to Anthony E. Ponder’s letter in the Oct. 10 “Women in Business” issue, where he states that women are the main “culprits” behind the decline in civic organizations after the Supreme Court forced them to open their doors to women [“Changes Forced on Civic Clubs Yield Leadership Decline,” Xpress].

The Supreme Court did not “trample” your rights. They simply extended those rights to women. You know, all those “advantages” and “opportunities” afforded members of these exclusive clubs. That “networking,” “bonding” and “learning valuable leadership skills,” not to mention “having a positive impact in their communities.” Seems those things are important for women, too. Who knew?

As to the question of whether “our nation would be the same today had women been in Philadelphia in 1776?” I’m sure they were. They just didn’t have any say in the matters at hand. Neither did black people. Had they been there, as you put it, we very likely would have a different Constitution today. One a lot more democratic, from jump.

— Joan Jordan

