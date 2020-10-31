Letter: Lee would bring good qualities to Asheville City Council

I would like to express my support of Rich Lee to be elected to the Asheville City Council. I find him to be a person of skill and action and one of experience and wisdom. He has been doing good work with his posting to Asheville Politics [Facebook page]. He has run for Council before and therefore has real experience with it.

I know he is a serious student of gentrification in Asheville and a strong supporter of Black Lives Matter, equity and inclusion, and reparations planning. He is a strong family man and a man of the people. He is great on transportation and economic development. He weighs complex issues carefully, listens to all voices and makes clear decisions.

He and I served together on both the city’s Greenway Committee and its Multimodal Transportation Commission. He knows the city and its neighborhoods like the back of his hand. He has a good sense of national and statewide policies.

I see him as now being ready to bring his qualities to the good government of Asheville at a high level. He understands visions and missions. He is courageous in speaking out and reaching out. He will make a Council person deserving of the respect of all citizens. We will be proud of him, in my opinion.

— Dave Nutter

Asheville