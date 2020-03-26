Letter: Let me tell you about Trump

Despite having read several previous letters posted here in past issues of Mountain Xpress in which I chose silence over response, I am suddenly and strongly (to coin a word our American president seems to fancy) compelled to do so now. Roger Gilmore of Mars Hill states — among a host of other, equally entertaining claims — that the United States is respected by the rest of the world as a direct result of the current administration’s policies [“Trump Must Not Go Away!” Jan. 1, Xpress].

If Mr. Gilmore happened to be, say, a satirist or performance artist, I’d duly doff my hat to him in tribute to his brilliance. Sadly, he is neither — further scrutiny of Mr. Gilmore’s letter suggests that he believes every word of his inane theory. It would be my pleasure to enlighten this fellow (and all others who have force-fed similar narratives to themselves, guaranteeing the comfort they can only find in make-believe worlds of their own derivation) by assuring him he is dead wrong: The “rest of the world” most decidedly does not respect us.

At best, this fake and incompetent president’s amateur hour performance has left them scratching their collective heads in bewilderment. At worst, we are despised by other countries and cultures more than ever before. Prior to settling in this mountain paradise, I knew Donald Trump (and a goodly number of his criminal family) for 30 years back in New York.

If ever I wish to learn more about the rich and lovely culture of Western North Carolina, I’d ask a native. If those Asheville-area residents who support this monstrous mistake of a leader wish to learn more about Donald Trump — ask me.

— Harry Waldman

Black Mountain