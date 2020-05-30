Letter: Let’s talk about and support mental health

Hello, my name is Adrian M. Freeman, and I wanted to talk about the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, and I want to spread the word and break the stigma that this carries, and as an African American, my struggle is even more amplified!

One-fourth of people suffer with a mental illness, and as a person of color, it is even more tough because I’m called an angry black woman, not [someone making] a cry for help or lacking coping skills. I want to encourage dialogue and support for mental health and breaking the stigma in all of North Carolina, including the Asheville area.

— Adrian M. Freeman

Charlotte