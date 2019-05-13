Letter: LGBTQ supporters promote acceptance

Carl, Carl — you certainly do turn a fine phrase [“LGBTQ Coalition Promotes Legislative Mischief,” April 17, Xpress]. However, those of us who support the LGBTQ coalition are not consumed with hate and smoke. The agenda, as I am given to understand, is simply understanding, and may I even suggest, acceptance.

Societal norms do evolve — we’ve traveled centuries from biblical and medieval times.

We no longer support slavery or death to adulterers, among other horrors.

— Margot Kornfeld

Asheville