Letter: LGBTQ supporters promote acceptance

Carl, Carl — you certainly do turn a fine phrase [“LGBTQ Coalition Promotes Legislative Mischief,” April 17, Xpress]. However, those of us who support the LGBTQ coalition are not consumed with hate and smoke. The agenda, as I am given to understand, is simply understanding, and may I even suggest, acceptance.
Societal norms do evolve — we’ve traveled centuries from biblical and medieval times.
We no longer support slavery or death to adulterers, among other horrors.
— Margot Kornfeld
Asheville
