Letter: Library melee shows need to practice nonviolence

I agree with much of what Asheville native John Penley says in his letter, “Advice for Future Anarchist Events” [Aug. 7, Xpress]. I was not present at the gathering held at the West Asheville Library, but I suspect the truth of what occurred there was only partially depicted in the much-quoted livestream from Monica Buckley’s telephone camera.
I am a vocal and publicly active opponent to U.S. support of the genocide in Gaza. I have observed what seemed to me as Ms. Buckley’s strident but unsuccessful attempts to provoke argument as she moved aggressively among scores of pro-Palestinian rally participants assembled peacefully in Pack Square.
Much of the press about the chaos that erupted at the library is depicted as an antisemitic victimizing of those with an opposing viewpoint. This is an inaccurate spin. The melee that occurred was wrong. No matter how aggravating it may have been when Ms. Buckley continued livestreaming after being asked not to, it was her right to do so in a public space. A more skillful, nonviolent response to the conflict was needed.
In these deeply divided and perilous times, we all need to learn and practice skills that will defuse rather than escalate.
— Clare Hanrahan
Asheville
