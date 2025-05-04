Letter: Listen to public feedback on UNCA’s urban forest

I recently attended two meetings advertised as listening sessions related to UNC Asheville’s Millennial Campus development, including the 45-acre urban forest known as The Woods. These meetings were informative and much appreciated, providing diverse stakeholders with the opportunity to voice their truths and concerns in a public forum.

Questions remain for our state legislature, the UNC System office, political appointees and administrative agents who control the funding over development decisions for property held under its stewardship. What are their responsibilities and demonstrable regard for all public citizens and stakeholders (students, faculty, staff, alumni, community members, living earth/species and future generations)? Hosting these sessions does not subtract or deflect from their moral and ethical responsibility for decisions made that impact human health, community well-being and ecological sustainability. Tactics thus far already bring potentially negative impacts on the UNC brand, reputation and relationships with all stakeholders.

The public asks: Who are we, as a public liberal arts and sciences university, and what is our future long-term impact on the community, environment and future generations? All living beings have intrinsic value and warrant our utmost dignity, respect and care. All are interdependent, highly connected parts of nature. Each of us is born from a woman, and all return back into Mother Earth when we take our last breath, taking nothing of monetary or material value with us. As are all beings, the woods are intrinsically valuable in their “undeveloped,” natural state, and they deserve our absolute best, nonviolent stewardship, respect, protection and care.

Consider the compelling arguments and ample evidence highly qualified people presented for pausing on development plans and considering sustainable development options in a fiscal emergency. Mitigating damaging reputational effects on UNC Asheville, and by extension, the UNC System and our state legislature requires stopping the alienation of our critical stakeholders.

A uniform consensus at the public meeting was that no one wants to clear-cut and develop the woods. We need moral, ethical leadership that consistently walks the talk, making the espoused values of our public institution translate into the values demonstrated in practice. I beseech elected and appointed leaders to empathetically listen to the feedback offered by all rather than using these sessions as a minimalist, performative exercise in virtue or reputational signaling and to not place short-term financial or political goals above ecological and ethical humanist considerations.

This process and the decisions made are recorded in our collective memory. The people are watching and listening, able to tell the difference between ethical, moral decisions and their opposite, including the validity of the process and what criteria will ultimately be adopted in making such decisions. To quote Abraham Lincoln, who held faith in the people to keep leaders accountable for their actions, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

Please be truthful and transparent with all of us, elected and appointed leaders. We are not ignorant or powerless. There is a wide-sweeping, unified consensus that the process needs improvement to address the will of the public and critically impacted stakeholders. It is a moral imperative to function as ethical stewards and moral institutional leaders in your decisions regarding our public institution of higher education’s future development and its potential impacts. Thank you for the opportunity to express my heartfelt concerns.

— Susan Clark Muntean

Asheville resident

Associate professor of business

UNC Asheville