Letter: Local children need volunteer court advocates

Do you believe that children are our future? Do you worry about our future? Do you have 10-15 hours per month to make a difference?

If you answer yes to any of these questions, become a Guardian ad Litem volunteer. My name is Mark Taft, and I’m a Guardian ad Litem. What that means, most simply put, is that I look out for what is in the best interest of children in the state’s custody. Children in this program are the victims of situations that are dangerous and/or abusive for them. They are the unseen victims of substance abuse and domestic violence. As a Guardian ad Litem volunteer, you are their voice to protect them so they may have a better and safer future.

Guardians ad Litem receive training from an experienced staff of child advocates. You learn about the agencies involved in protecting children, how the courts function, your role as a GAL, how to review cases and how to advocate for the child you represent. You will interact with foster parents, biological parents, school personnel, and health care and mental health professionals. Your role is critical to determining what is best for the child.

I have been the voice in court for two children for over five years now. This is an unusually long period for one case, but nonetheless, I have been the stable and consistent person in the lives of these two children. Foster families may change, social workers may change, but I have been there throughout their time in the state’s custody.

Our system is being overwhelmed by factors that lead to parents being unable to care for their children. And there is a critical shortage of Guardian ad Litem volunteers. Currently, there are 326 children in our program in Buncombe County, 37 of whom have no volunteer and therefore no advocate or voice in court.

A new cohort for training begins in April, so now is the time to get involved and advocate for children. You can reach the program via email (GAL.DIST40@nccourts.org), phone (828-259-3443) or apply now on the program’s website (avl.mx/ekj).

Please seriously consider this important community need. Thank you.

— Mark Taft

Guardian ad Litem

Asheville