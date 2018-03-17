Letter: Local government should better fund public transit

Thank you for your recent article on the history of Asheville’s public transit system and present-day efforts to improve it [“There and Back Again: Future Transit Efforts, Concerns Mirror Asheville’s Past,” Feb. 28, Xpress]. At MountainTrue, the oldest grassroots environmental nonprofit in Western North Carolina, we appreciate your attention to the role public transit plays in reducing Asheville’s racial and economic inequality and improving environmental sustainability, as well as our ability to support a growing number of residents, commuters and visitors in our city.

We’d like to encourage readers interested in taking the next step to support the Asheville Regional Transit Coalition. As part of this coalition, MountainTrue works closely with other local stakeholders, including Just Economics, Children First/Communities in Schools and AARP to promote the needs of bus riders who depend on Asheville’s transit system. We are calling for local government to ambitiously fund public transit in order to make our system run on time, all day and more often. Readers can sign on to support our vision at www.transit4all.com, and email Transit4all@gmail.com to join our work.

We also hope readers will come out this year for Strive Not to Drive, a monthlong series of events promoting walking, biking, busing or carpooling to work — any form of transportation that avoids a single person riding in a car for their commute — in Asheville and surrounding counties. Asheville’s Strive week will happen May 11-18, and a schedule for this year’s Strive activities will be posted soon at www.strivenottodrive.org.

— Eliza Stokes

Advocacy and communications associate

MountainTrue

Asheville