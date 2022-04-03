Letter: Local leaders must pay attention

Just want to commend and thank Robert McGee on his well-crafted letter, “Tourists, the Lifeblood of Our Community?” [Feb. 23, Xpress].

He did an excellent job in calling our attention to the wrongheadedness and shortsightedness that have turned our beloved town into a tourist mecca rather than a community that works for its residents.

City/county leaders: Pay attention. Enough is enough. Start working for the betterment of our entire community. Enough hotels, enough huge apartment developments, enough trees felled, enough zoning variances that wreck the character of our neighborhoods.

Primary season is approaching. Mr. McGee is so right: “Tourists don’t vote.” Be sure you do.

— Anne Craig

Asheville