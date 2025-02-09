Letter: Logging could be solution for downed trees

[Regarding “Team Timber: One Community’s Quest to Manage Its Downed Trees, Post-Helene,” Jan. 22, Xpress:]

Our property is off Bearwallow Road, and logging could be our solution. We have 5 acres, all with .

Insurance claims are truly a joke, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency — let’s not go there, as they feel every person should get $750 and all will be solved. We have estimates up to $50,000. I don’t know about others, but we do not have that kind of money.

In short, if it were possible, I’d sell “as is” and be done with the mess.

I wish others the best of luck and hope that it works out better for those who are worse off than we are at this time.

As it has been said when President Trump said that nothing’s been done, he’s absolutely right.

We would like to thank the utility workers, road repairers, etc. They’ve worked hard to make it easier to travel and live here in this disaster.

— Brenda Newkirk

Hendersonville