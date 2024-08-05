Letter: Long-term shelter cats deserve a second chance

Time spent in an animal shelter is meant to be a temporary stop on the road to a new home for an animal that has nowhere else to go. Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue in Fletcher provides shelter and care to animals in need, and some animals take longer to rehome than others.

Charlie’s Angels has several cats that have been in the shelter for an extended stay, and the search for the right home continues. I encourage people in our community who have the time and resources to provide for an animal to consider adopting one of these wonderful cats. There are three cats that deserve special consideration.

Whisper is a beautiful female Siamese cat who is around 4 years old. She was semiferal when she first arrived at the shelter, and she needs someone with the patience to give her the time and space she needs to adjust to a new environment. She has many good years left and lots of love to offer.

Fender is a gorgeous male cat around 3 or 4 years old who has a wonderful personality and needs a home without dogs but does well with smaller submissive cats. Fender is ready for the right person or family to welcome him home and give him the life he deserves.

Mickey is a supersweet senior cat who is a little shy at first, and he needs a quiet and loving home without dogs. He would do well with other cats that are very laid-back; otherwise he would do best as an only pet. He is full of love and personality and has much to offer to a new family.

Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue has many wonderful cats and dogs in need of a loving, permanent home. Please give them a chance!

Please reach out to Charlie’s Angels by calling 828-885-3647, emailing info@charliesangelsanimalrescue.com or visiting its website [avl.mx/dz2].

— Barbara Perry

Hendersonville