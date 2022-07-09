Letter: Look beyond past in plans for Pack Square

Brent Brown’s cartoon in the June 22 issue of Mountain Xpress [“Dedication”], joking about the visioning process for renewing Pack Square as the former monument goes away, rekindled my imagination. It brought back my idea that as city and county governments get past the current legal obstructions to removing the remnants, they consider a repurposing of Pack Square that focuses on the present and the future, not just the past.

I trust that many folks from throughout the county and region contribute ideas for renovations of this public space. My own hope is that the design will keep the trees, and have spaces and objects and signage that promote valuing all our children and the people who promote their growth into healthy, happy, responsible adults.

A recent request for proposals by Art in the Heart, a temporary public art program sponsored by the city, the Friends of Buncombe County Special Collections and Asheville’s Public Art and Cultural Commission, invited up to 10 art projects and/or experiences in Pack Square Plaza to stretch through the second half of 2022 [avl.mx/bqj]. Perhaps many of them can focus on youths and their future.

Indeed, a plan promoting a continuing rotation of student art and presentations would keep the plaza alive with hope and promise. Please, everyone, be involved with the visioning process, and in the coming months, come down and enjoy Art in the Heart.

— Frank L. Fox

Asheville