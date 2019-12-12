Letter: Make Trump go away

Calling all babies! Mami, Mommy, Papi, Daddy, Tia, Tio, Auntie, Uncle — that orange man is scary! I don’t want him to be the boss of us! He’s mean.

Can you call Mr. [Mark] Meadows (828-693-5660, 202-225-6401); Mr. [Thom] Tillis (704-509-9087, 202-224-6342); Mr. [Patrick] McHenry (828-669-0600, 202-225-2576)? Ask them to do something. He should be in timeout! Make him go away!

On behalf of select babies in North Carolina,

— Leslie Gaidi

Fairview