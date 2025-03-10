Letter: Memory of Sylva sighting lives on

In late March of 1986, my then-wife and I, in Sylva, were witnesses to a massive triangular craft silently moving over us at night, barely 200 feet overhead. It had three red lights, one at each tip, going slowly (10 mph?), and there were at least 300 feet between each light. I had a primal fear reaction, afraid that if it came down on us we would be flattened on the ground. It was astounding and stunning, with us assuming it was some government experiment. It stopped after passing directly over us, tilted on its axis and appeared to cartwheel off into the eastern sky.

Over the years, I learned that the “black triangles” have been seen worldwide by many people, and now we are all experiencing a daily reporting of scores of UFO sightings, both “regular” metallic-type craft and “orb-plasma” type worldwide. Never trust our or any government’s lies about “drones”; they have been weaponizing and hiding the truth about UFOs for over 80 years. In the name of military superiority, the elite and their cronies have denied the world technology that would benefit mankind in almost unimaginable ways, from free energy to the end of poverty and pollution.

Before we can dismantle the corrupt profiteer-driven systems, the truth must be known. Brave whistleblowers are now trying to expose the horrific history of cover-ups, lies and even murder that have been the means for hiding the truth, and we must support them lest we be a part of the shameful past. Private corporations have hidden the secrets for complicit government agencies so Freedom of Information Act requests can be ignored. The “aliens” who are here have their own agendas; the ones complicit in the cover-up are as dangerous as our government’s warmongers, but I believe there are some who have our best interests in mind. Soon you may be called upon to choose whom to believe, and only the intuitively active will be prepared to choose wisely. I implore you to take this seriously.

— Richard Moore

Sylva