Letter: Mental health ‘stigma’ is actually bias

[Regarding: “Burn Notice: How Local Health Care Workers Are Tackling Burnout,” April 6, Xpress:] “There is a lot of stigma for physicians and residents seeking support for mental health counseling or therapy,” says Western Carolina Medical Society director of development Amy Barcomb.
A correction: “There are a lot of people taught and teaching there is. We provide them with far too much support,” according to one authority.
“Stigma” has been used as an all-purpose term for the negative attitudes faced by people with behavioral health issues. However, increasingly reporters are using more precise terms, such as “prejudice,” “bias,” social exclusion” or “discrimination.”
I cannot think of when it is warranted to accommodate anyone directing a stigma or to use less than precise language.
— Harold A. Maio
Retired mental health editor
Fort Myers, Fla.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.