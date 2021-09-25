Letter: Missing words from peace proclamation

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Perhaps there was a mistake, but Asheville City Mayor Esther Manheimer forgot to include an entire paragraph WNC4Peace submitted for an International Day of Peace proclamation, which will be observed here and around the world via Zoom.

This paragraph, which went through five editors within our peace organizations, was the following:

“Whereas, in this time of escalating Climate Change and the Covid pandemic, we lament that there have been political and economic actions taken by our elected representatives that threaten the health and well being of the people, of the environment, and of our Democratic process. We specifically call attention to Buncombe County Commissioners’ decision to provide millions in tax incentives and other inducements to Pratt-Whitney, part of Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest and most profitable weapons merchants in the world. We believe that it is not in the best interest of our community to align with industries with a record of environmental harm that choose profit over life.”

Some may say our document was too long (190 words compared to 378 words last year). The omitted part was 109 words. Last year we had 25 endorsers, compared to 27 this year. So more endorsers supported our proclamation this year than in 2020.

My apologies to our endorsers this year. We’ll try to work closer with our elected officials next year.

And let me say, we do appreciate the city of Asheville working with us on proclaiming peace every year since we started in 2010.

In addition, Brownie Newman, chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, has just informed us that neither he nor the commission will sign our proclamation this year. We are disappointed.

— Rachael Bliss
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Missing words from peace proclamation

  1. Curious

    Is Ms. Bliss surprised that city and county elected officials won’t endorse her proclamation criticizing city and county elected officials?

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.