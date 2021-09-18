Letter: Modernize but don’t close branch libraries

I wholeheartedly support modernizing the libraries in our county but not at the expense of closing branches [“Reading Rooms: Community Debates Buncombe Library Plan,” Sept. 1, Xpress].

I well remember going to my neighborhood library as a child. My mother was handicapped. She had great difficulty walking, but somehow she managed to walk me to our neighborhood library, and I have many fond memories of story time and reading.

Please keep our small local branches and modernize them for future use!

— Rochelle Kaye

Asheville