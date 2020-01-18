Letter: More gingerbread houses, please

Can we suggest it to local businesses to start a gingerbread display for anyone who wants to enter or anyone who wants to come see it? Since the Omni Grove Park Inn has made it so expensive and out of reach for most people.

Going to see the gingerbread houses and having the gingerbread smell would just start off the holiday season.

Just wanted it to be put out there for another business to be open to the public to see gingerbread houses made by those who like to make them. Maybe the Asheville Mall or Blue Ridge Mall: It could bring in business and give people something beautiful to see also.

— Karen Tomlinson

Weaverville