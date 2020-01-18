Letter: More gingerbread houses, please

Can we suggest it to local businesses to start a gingerbread display for anyone who wants to enter or anyone who wants to come see it? Since the Omni Grove Park Inn has made it so expensive and out of reach for most people.
Going to see the gingerbread houses and having the gingerbread smell would just start off the holiday season.
Just wanted it to be put out there for another business to be open to the public to see gingerbread houses made by those who like to make them. Maybe the Asheville Mall or Blue Ridge Mall: It could bring in business and give people something beautiful to see also.
— Karen Tomlinson
Weaverville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.