Letter: More support needed for the homeless

[Regarding “Homelessness, Safety Rank as Top Downtown Concerns,” March 16, Xpress:] I agree that homelessness is the most important challenge facing downtown. It is, of course, a multifaceted issue. In order to move forward with a solution, more support must be provided to the homeless in the areas of affordable housing, mental health and substance abuse treatment and pet-friendly shelters.
I realize that this third item may be the most challenging of all, but as one whose pets are literally part of the family, I understand why homeless people are unwilling to go to shelters if doing so requires them to give up the companionship and unconditional love provided by their beloved animals. These companions contribute to a sense of “home” to us all and freely give the kind of support that allows us to weather many types of challenges. The homeless should not be denied this critical type of support.
While I realize that having a downtown public restroom would most likely require 24/7 supervision, to expect the homeless to refrain from “relieving” themselves in alleys and on streets when they have no other option is simply unreasonable.
— Phebe Watson
Asheville
