I am enjoying Asheville’s riverwalk and adjacent parks. The safe sidewalks and bike paths are a step in the right direction.

Let’s not forget to continue to support having waste receptacles and shrub/tree pruning completed regularly. Seeing dog owners with nowhere to (appropriately) dispose of the baggies, and tree limbs overhanging the paths already with vines clamoring onto the sidewalks for better purchase is disconcerting. It’s the height of the tourist season, but I live here and see so many employment opportunities! Green jobs are just begging to be realized!

As I write this, it’s disappointing to see overflowing trash here this morning along the RAD Half Marathon route. So many people out enjoying our beautiful setting. The trash receptacle availability every 5 miles or so along the French Broad walks and parks is woefully inadequate. Litter along the walk is the result. And the ones we have are not emptied often enough. Improving this situation is a minimum criterion for having a clean and green environment! Let’s do better, Asheville!

— Libi Libner
Enka-Candler

One thought on “Letter: More trash cans needed along river

  1. Robert McGee

    Citizens and tourists alike should also accept some responsibility. If you don’t see a receptacle, that isn’t a green light for you to discard rubbish in public. The first week that Woodfin’s new Silverline Park was open, I picked up someone else’s beer cans just a couple dozen feet from the parking lot. Pack it in, pack it out, people. Or stay home…

