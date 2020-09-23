Letter: Move needle back to moderate with Davis

Madison Cawthorn has chosen to make intolerance and polarization a cornerstone of his campaign. He is apparently embracing Trump’s countless lies and distortions, and like his mentor, he demeans Democrats and the social programs that millions rely on.

This divisiveness is not what the country needs, particularly from an upstart ideologue like Mr. Cawthorn. The country is reeling from four years of extremism — attacks on Social Security, health care, democratic checks and balances, the free press, the right of free speech, environmental protections, public education and now disabling the postal system to sabotage the vote. America is being decimated by a dishonest president with a GOP in lockstep, showing indifference to and mismanagement of the worst pandemic and economic collapse the world has faced in recent times — a pathetic response they claim no responsibility for.

We do not need another extreme-right politician to further these misguided policies. We need to move the needle back from the extreme to the moderate. Democracy will only function when both parties respect and listen to the other’s view and work with each other. Moe Davis has demonstrated this quality over his years of service. He will represent the people, not just the party.

— Jeff Baker
Asheville

