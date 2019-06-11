Letter: Much we can do about achievement gap

[In regard to “Unequal Opportunity: Goals, Timeline Lacking in Program Aimed at Racial Achievement Gap in City Schools,” May 22, Xpress]: Very good work! Not only did you have the tenacity to research this issue but to clearly spell it out so that anyone who can read can understand how critical this situation is.
Hopefully, Mountain Xpress readers will not just see the problem but ask the question, “What can I do?” There is a lot each of us can do! We can begin by finding our own prejudices. We can talk about this issue with friends and acquaintances; we can bring it up in our clubs, organizations and churches. We can continually, sincerely ask, “What can I do?” until we each find an answer that we can be proud of.
— Marty Knight
Asheville
