Letter: My father died alone

My father died Easter morning alone. His name was Allen Hope, and he lived in an Asheville retirement community. I could not be with him because he wasn’t allowed visitors because of the restrictions. I will never get over this.

I was in Ingles yesterday and saw several people without masks. The virus is not a hoax; it is real. The leader of our country lives in a world of denial and falsehoods. The president is one-handedly destroying the human race.

I hold every person who doesn’t wear a mask responsible for my father dying alone. My father was a Korean War veteran who fought for this country.

Shame on everyone who doesn’t wear a mask.

— Mindy Brennan

Asheville