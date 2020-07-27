My father died Easter morning alone. His name was Allen Hope, and he lived in an Asheville retirement community. I could not be with him because he wasn’t allowed visitors because of the restrictions. I will never get over this.
I was in Ingles yesterday and saw several people without masks. The virus is not a hoax; it is real. The leader of our country lives in a world of denial and falsehoods. The president is one-handedly destroying the human race.
I hold every person who doesn’t wear a mask responsible for my father dying alone. My father was a Korean War veteran who fought for this country.
Shame on everyone who doesn’t wear a mask.
— Mindy Brennan Asheville
One thought on “Letter: My father died alone”
I am touched by your letter of grief and grievance for the loss of your father. He served this country in war, yet died alone, without the presence of your loving comfort. We are in a sad time when a few selfish people believe they have a right to expose others to their ignorance. If they could feel your pain, we can hope that they would have cared more to share in protecting others.