Letter: Neighborhood takes hit from errant disc golfers

We live behind Highland Brewing Co. and have lived here before Highland existed. We understand that Highland Brewing has provided jobs and an environment for people to enjoy the outdoors. However, the neighborhood has been affected by the expansion of Highland’s volleyball and disc golf courts.

I have had to put no parking signs up (which have not worked, as Highland’s patrons still proceed to park on our street). I have seen disc golfers’ private parts off of my front porch as they urinate on the disc golf course; the disc golfers are on our and our neighbors’ properties looking for their discs; their discs are flying across the street, which is a danger to our neighbors who walk the street with their children, and it’s a danger to neighborhood traffic; and Highland’s patrons are stepping off their property with alcohol.

These situations have been going on for several years, and I have reached out to Highland numerous times with some solutions about what to do to fix the problems and have been brushed off and told they couldn’t afford it.

I believe that a fence or some sort of permanent barrier needs to be put up around the affected areas to keep Highland Brewing’s patrons from being able to go into our neighborhood.

I have also had to call animal control because the dogs of people drinking and hanging out at Highland were off leash (which in the city is prohibited and usually comes with a fine) and ended up in our front yard several times, aggravating my dogs, which are in a fenced-in area. I have photo documentation, email documentation and phone records of the issues I have and continue to face.

— Brittany Howard

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to Highland Brewing Co. with the letter writer’s points and received the following response from Leah Ashburn, family owner and president/CEO of the company: “Highland’s guests have seen us commit deeply to this neglected property over time. Before we built the disc golf course and volleyball courts, we removed piles of used needles, hundreds of glass bottles and trailers of trash. The activated property is infinitely safer and creates much joy. Our guests are overwhelmingly kind and thoughtful. Unacceptable behavior in public settings happens but is rare at Highland. Signage at each disc golf tee pad states clear policies about leashed dogs and alcohol. In addition, a barrier plan for a property of Highland’s size and unique terrain takes careful planning and is in development.”