Letter: Neighbors’ response restores faith in people

We were both amazed and appreciative for our neighbors for reaching out to everyone inquiring and sharing of each other’s status and needs, and information on where to find food, water, gas and cell service. They organized and shared what they could.

It restored my faith in people, especially in this current world of chaos and mayhem politically, environmentally, etc. A big shoutout to the Biltmore Commons community and management for banding together in a crisis!

— Janice Doyle

Asheville