Letter: Neighbors should have say in land use

I am writing to express grave concern regarding the potential rezoning of 6 acres of land in Asheville bordering Woodfin to multiuse high density.

I am a resident of the Richmond Hill neighborhood and have been for the past 10 years. My husband and I moved to Asheville in 2009 after going to graduate school and wanting to settle in an area that values the beauty and necessity of wild spaces for people’s mental and physical health.

We bought our home on Richmond Hill Drive after renting for a year and a half, knowing that we wanted to live here for a very long time. We both attained jobs in community mental health, using our degrees to help support those with some of the highest mental health needs in our area. In 2015, we had a daughter, making us further appreciate the quiet and safety of our neighborhood. We looked forward to her growing older and more independent, getting to walk and bicycle down to the park to explore the wild spaces on her own. She is now a kindergartner at Isaac Dickson.

This dream is now in danger. Although Asheville is constantly being sold as a beautiful outdoors paradise, the city and county continue to sell more and more of its wild outdoor spaces to developers. These developers cut down trees, raze the land and demolish natural wildlife habitats. They increase vehicle use, add light pollution and overcrowding. Being in nature is a balm, a soothing healing.

In addition, the added traffic from this development [would be] dangerous. Pearson Bridge Road and Richmond Hill Drive are not equipped for the increase in vehicular traffic that will result from adding over 1,500 homes and their cars to the area. As the developer, John Holdsworth, must get permission from Silverline to build a bridge directly to the development from Riverside Drive, traffic concerns are legitimate. With traffic lights and turn lanes, this neighborhood shifts from just that, a neighborhood, to an urban egress.

We chose to buy our homes in this neighborhood and should have a voice in how the land is used. Please consider our and our neighbors’ thoughts and ideas on this matter.

— Katie Clay-Wakefield

Asheville