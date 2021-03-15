Letter: No bridge, no Bluffs!

Have you been to Richmond Hill?

Most likely, you’ve visited the gem and heartbeat of our street: Richmond Hill Park. The view from the hill of the forested, multiuse public space looking toward distant mountains as you reach the street’s end is breathtaking. You may have visited the Western North Carolina Baptist Home or other nursing facilities in the community, or witnessed a National Guard contingent jogging up the street.

More than this, we are a quiet and diverse multiracial community of public school teachers, mental health professionals, military veterans, artists, caregivers, families with children, retirees and dogs! Many of our tenderly renovated homes have gardens, solar panels and metal roofs. You will often see us out walking, alone, with children, with dogs, even bicycling and skateboarding with our beloved pets!

We look after all of our neighbors, human and otherwise. You might see the local turkey flock trotting down the street, or a mother deer and fawn foraging in one of our yards. We take time to admire them, and we have a respectful truce with neighborhood bears.

The Bluffs megadevelopment being proposed would obliterate much of the forest between our beloved park and resurgent neighborhood, and is completely “out of harmony” with our community and even what Asheville espouses itself to be.

Imagine five years of logging trucks and heavy construction equipment chugging past our homes, followed by open racing season as thousands of renters with no investment in the community move into the first 1,500 apartments of what we’re told would only be Phase I of a much larger and more devastating plan.

Though the Florida developer with no ties to our community has made vague promises to build a bridge from Riverside Drive to access the site, no easements or permits have been granted, yet he is already seeking approval to begin the seven five-story building construction in what many are calling a reckless disregard for taxpaying citizens who have been here for as many as 60 years.

Without the bridge, Richmond Hill will be torn apart — both figuratively and literally. Our community will bear the burden but not one benefit. If you love Asheville, protect it.

— Deborah Kelly

Asheville