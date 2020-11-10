Letter: No grounds for protesters’ actions

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[In response to “APD Cannot Silence the Voices of Change,” Aug. 19, Xpress]: … These rioters and looters and destroyers do not have any grounds at all for what they are doing around the country. The Black Lives Matter movement is more racist than anything.

The liberal socialist un-American Democrats have used the Black voters for many years. Bill Clinton signed NAFTA into law and sent the Americans’ jobs out of the country. Hillary Clinton said that the Blacks had to be brought to heel! The Obama administration allegedly sent $3.7 million in grants in 2014 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China for coronavirus research!

An American can go to Mexico and spend money right and left. They can never vote; they cannot run for any office or receive any benefits from the government! In the same Mountain Xpress copy on the opposite page, there is an ad of a … Hispanic family in the Spanish language for them to be counted in the U.S. census! Billions of the U.S. citizens’ money each year is going to illegal aliens, OK’d by the corrupt we-do-not-care Democrat politicians! This money should be going for American citizens’ needs!

This Asheville father does not have anything of the truth!

— Tom Robinson
Burnsville

Editor’s note: Snopes rated the statement about the Wuhan laboratory as a mixture of truth and false claims (avl.mx/8np).

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: No grounds for protesters’ actions

  2. Enlightened Enigma

    Antifa + KKK = KKKlantifa ! Both groups founded by EVIL violent democrackkks. They are the reason why we hate the democrackkk party of slavery more than ever.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.