Letter: No grounds for protesters’ actions

[In response to “APD Cannot Silence the Voices of Change,” Aug. 19, Xpress]: … These rioters and looters and destroyers do not have any grounds at all for what they are doing around the country. The Black Lives Matter movement is more racist than anything.

The liberal socialist un-American Democrats have used the Black voters for many years. Bill Clinton signed NAFTA into law and sent the Americans’ jobs out of the country. Hillary Clinton said that the Blacks had to be brought to heel! The Obama administration allegedly sent $3.7 million in grants in 2014 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China for coronavirus research!

An American can go to Mexico and spend money right and left. They can never vote; they cannot run for any office or receive any benefits from the government! In the same Mountain Xpress copy on the opposite page, there is an ad of a … Hispanic family in the Spanish language for them to be counted in the U.S. census! Billions of the U.S. citizens’ money each year is going to illegal aliens, OK’d by the corrupt we-do-not-care Democrat politicians! This money should be going for American citizens’ needs!

This Asheville father does not have anything of the truth!

— Tom Robinson

Burnsville

Editor’s note: Snopes rated the statement about the Wuhan laboratory as a mixture of truth and false claims (avl.mx/8np).