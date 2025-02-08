Letter: ‘No permitting’ road repair promise is misguided

On a recent visit to Swannanoa, Donald Trump promised to issue an executive order “slashing all red tape and bureaucratic barriers and permits” to expedite road reconstruction.

While this may sound appealing at first, let’s consider what this entails: mainly, bypassing safety requirements and environmental regulations.

If the roads are rapidly rebuilt without adhering to regulations, we accept the risk of shoddy construction and the possibility of unsafe, unstable roads that will likely require replacement within a few short years. These roads will also be much more susceptible to disaster if and when another storm hits.

Additionally, ignoring environmental regulations puts people, wildlife and ecosystems at risk. Western North Carolina is the most biodiverse region in the entire country. Helene has already caused widespread ecological damage. We shouldn’t exacerbate this by skipping any necessary environmental assessments or environmental impact statements prior to construction. The resulting pollution from circumventing environmental regulations also puts human health and safety at risk. These impacts won’t just be localized to the sites of construction, as the runoff pollution in rivers and streams will affect other areas.

While we all want these roads rebuilt, it’s important to ensure that we build them safely and correctly. The last thing we need is more environmental damage, health risks and potential loss of life.

— Rob M. Campbell

Asheville