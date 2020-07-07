Letter: No right to put others at risk

To those who believe COVID-19 is a hoax, to those who believe it is their right not to practice social distancing or wear a mask: Yes, you have that freedom, yet no, you do not have the right to put others at risk.

I believe that if you refuse to wear a mask, and/or refuse to social distance, you should not be allowed to enter a hospital and place our valuable health care workers at risk and use medical resources.

Your ignorance is not to be rewarded.

— Casey Fitzgerald

Fletcher