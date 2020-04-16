Letter: ‘No’ to Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike

I am writing to encourage all of us here in WNC to write to Duke Energy to oppose its proposed 14.3% residential rate hike.

In case you hadn’t heard, Duke Energy Progress is seeking approval from the N.C. Utilities Commission of a residential hike of 14.3% and an overall 12.3% increase. This represents a $463.6 million increase in the amount Duke can collect from its ratepayers each year. It includes $120.2 million in federal tax benefits, for a total in excess of $585.9 million.

If approved, residential electric rates would rise by about $17.29 per month for a typical customer.

Duke Energy’s proposed rate increases exclude any direct investment in renewable energy or energy efficiency!

Duke Energy is attempting yet again to raise our electricity bills to help pay for its coal ash mess and investments in fossil fuel energy. Now is your chance to speak directly to the N.C. Utilities Commission.

Since we’re all “sheltering at home,” we have time on our hands. What better way to fill that time than to take a minute to write the N.C. Public Utilities Commission a note now saying, “No way will we pay for their dirty energy and coal ash!” The deadline for comments is Monday, May 4.

Where to submit comments: Email your comments to statements@ncuc.net. The subject line of your email should include Docket Number E-2 Sub 1219.

Talking points to include:

No rate hikes for dirty energy! Duke Energy should be investing in renewable energy, not natural gas.

No rate hikes for coal ash! Duke Energy defied the advice of scientists and experts for years while disposing of its toxic coal ash in irresponsible and unsafe ways — all to make shareholders a few more dollars in profit. They should bear the cost of cleaning up their own mess.

No rate hikes until Duke has a plan to shut down all coal-powered plants, stop building more natural gas plants and transition to renewable energy.

For more talking points to use in your comments, please visit bit.ly/2vkeB2U.

Stay safe and well.

— Gail Solomon

Weaverville