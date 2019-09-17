Letter: Of vines and the river

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Just wondering who is responsible for the state of the land around the Swannanoa River. On Swannanoa River Road from Biltmore Avenue — especially near the Antique Tobacco Barn and on down toward Tunnel Road — the overgrowth over the river is a sorry sight indeed.

Vines have nearly covered up the river in some areas — poles, wires and trees are thickly covered with vines as well. Not a pretty sight and tragic that one cannot even see the river at all around there.

I know that there is a group called Riverkeepers? Can they help remove some of the growth? Does the city ever remove vines over a city river? Anyone know the deal?

— Joan Cope
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted French Broad Riverkeeper Hartwell Carson at the nonprofit MountainTrue with the letter writer’s questions, and he offered the following information: “The French Broad Riverkeeper is a program of MountainTrue, and we work very hard to monitor, improve and protect the French Broad River Watershed, including tributaries like the Swannanoa River. Some of my co-workers at MountainTrue do a great deal of work removing and treating for invasive species in priority watersheds and conservation areas. The Swannanoa is a big focus for improving the water quality and removing trash, but we don’t have plans to do any invasive or other plant control in that area. We are always looking for volunteers to help our efforts and have a river cleanup on the Swannanoa River with Catawba Brewery and Asheville Greenworks scheduled for Sept. 7. [Info at] MountainTrue.org.”

Although this letter was published in print before the Sept. 7 cleanup, volunteers can take part in another upcoming cleanup Sept. 21, WNC Big Sweep, targeting the Swannanoa and other area rivers.

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Of vines and the river

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    DOT could do such a fine parkway thru there with a few posts in the water it could really be nice, but NO this high traffic street shall probably stay a bottleneck…

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.