Letter: Offer input on Community Bill of Rights

Who decides: people or corporations? When it comes to protecting our land, air and water, the people of Asheville need a law that guarantees our rights.

Members of Community Roots (www.cmroots.com), with legal help, have drafted an ordinance, and your comments are sought. Please attend one of these public comment sessions [all in Asheville].

• Monday, Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m., Kenilworth Center, 4 Chiles Ave.

• Friday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., Jubilee! Community (enter at 101 Patton Ave.).

• Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6-8 p.m., Arthur R. Edington Education and Career Center Community Room, 133 Livingston St.

— Cathy Holt

Asheville