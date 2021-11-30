Letter: On conflicts of interest

[Regarding: Buncombe Proposes Overhauling Conflict of Interest Policy,” Oct. 30, Xpress:] While I did not read the entire document [avl.mx/auj], the beginning that describes gifts, favors and outside employment seems pretty straightforward.

It is always up to the official/s who have the authority and the responsibility to enforce the rule to simply enforce the established rule!

We get ourselves into so much back-and-forth — from everyday experiences to work-related experiences to city government to national government — when we only have to follow and enforce the existing rules!

— Reuben DeJernette

Asheville