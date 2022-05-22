Letter: On the road to fight cancer

North Carolina cancer patients, survivors and caregivers are leading the charge for cancer-fighting policies in the state as volunteers with the ACS CAN (American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network). I am proud to lead such an amazing group of advocates and have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer by bringing hope to North Carolinians impacted by cancer.

As an Asheville resident, I look forward to launching a 328-mile bike ride from Asheville to Raleigh to represent communities from the mountains to the sea — because we’ve all been touched by cancer in some way. I will conclude with a local rendition of our annual Lights of Hope ceremony at the N.C. State Capitol, sending a visible reminder to our state officials that everyone deserves a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer.

In preparation for this journey, I have been fortunate enough to train on the beautiful roads and trails that Asheville has to offer. I regularly ride the Blue Ridge Parkway and see spanning views of our city nestled in the mountains. When I make my way onto the trails, I frequent Bent Creek, Brevard and Old Fort. Biking has allowed me to connect with the local community, and I have volunteered with G5 Collective in Old Fort, where they are working to make biking and trails more accessible to everyone.

I’m proud to bring my passion for cycling and reducing the cancer burden through policy change together this year. If someone close to you has been impacted by cancer, I would love the opportunity to carry a Lights of Hope bag during the 328-mile ride to Raleigh in their honor. Please contact me: marc.mazza@cancer.org. The bags may also be ordered at [avl.mx/bl0].

— Marc Mazza

Asheville