Letter: ‘Out-of-towners’ label leads nowhere

Thank you for your coverage of the continuing problem of housing affordability and the current price surge in Asheville [“On Demand: Out-of-town Interest Drives Local Real Estate Market,” July 21, Xpress]. The piece was factual and thought-provoking.

I must take issue, however, with the screaming cover headline, “Out-of-towners …” That phrase is blamed for housing, traffic, education, hotels, the homeless, the price of golf and other recreation, and on and on and on.

Please remember, unless you are of Cherokee descent, everyone here at one time was an “out-of-towner.” That phrase leads to contentious, unproductive conversations. It is a convenient excuse to not tackle whatever is in front of us. How long has the “future I-26” signage been here? How much longer will it be here? And, yes, I am an “out-of-towner,” twice.

— Les Vann

Asheville