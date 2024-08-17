Letter: Paradise lost at Hominy Creek

Realistically, it appears that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners and RiverLink have written the obituary for French Broad Outfitters’ operation at Hominy Creek. FBO is a fantastic caretaker of this small strip of land where Hominy Creek joins the French Broad River. It is an incredible example of a successful business enterprise sharing its work ethic and creative efforts with the public.

This location has become a place that brings the best of old and new Asheville together. It may be the absolute best eclectic safe space in our community. Everyone is welcome. And if it is necessary, you can experience your time there without spending a penny. Lots of sights and lots of sounds, including some great music. You can bring a picnic basket or you can order some simple eats on-site. People coming together to have a good time. It is a simple place for a simple pleasure. No gentrification.

I’ve been here long enough to know what this space used to be. Come November, you still may see kayakers and canoeists getting in and out of the water. You might catch a few people going for a swim in warmer weather. That space will also have to be shared with drug dealers, drug users, prostitutes and emotionally challenged individuals. They will return. Of course, there will also be hours of time spent there by law enforcement officials and emergency services.

When there is a death, it is often common to say, “Rest in peace.” But come November, peace will only be intermittent on this little piece of land. The synergy created by FBO where the natural world and human experience merged will be gone. Paradise lost. It saddens me.

— Richard Boyum

Candler