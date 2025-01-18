Letter: Parks and athletic facilities belong in floodplains 

[Regarding “Parks and Wreck: Destroyed Athletic Facilities Leave Local Sports Leagues Searching for New Homes,” Dec. 4, Xpress:]

These amenities are exactly what should be in the floodplains. These assets are not as vulnerable as residential, commercial or industrial uses. These are exclusively used in dry weather. These are largely pervious surfaces allowing floodplains to be floodplains.

Of course they will require maintenance and occasionally need to be rebuilt, but retrieving and rebuilding a softball backstop is a far cry easier than cleaning up the Silver-Line Plastics disaster or rebuilding Biltmore Village.

Provide more greenways and parks within the floodplain. Aside from natural areas, it’s the only responsible thing to do.

— Amy Longcrier

Water resources engineer

Weaverville