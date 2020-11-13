Letter: Participate at local level, where change happens

I love Asheville. I experience the area as going beyond the labels of conservative, liberal, Republican and Democrat, while participating in various ways in the upheaval and uncertainty that today’s crisis demands. We didn’t ask for it, but we are part of the global story that plagues our planet.

Parents, teachers and all of us have a profound moral and spiritual responsibility of educating our children. Our national way of life reflected in politics, the media, colleges, entertainment, sports and religion has changed, and we must accept the responsibility in our small part of the world to participate at the local level, where change really happens.

I have witnessed recently the struggle and uncertainty of Asheville and Buncombe schoolteachers and employees. Our children and families and neighbors need support. This is one area that we locals must consider and participate in striving for positive change.

What makes you come alive? Today? Life is not a waiting room for the younger generations and those who are working at the prime of their lives. The time is now to expand our own lives, giving meaning and purpose to a life well lived. The time to do this is now, not wait for retirement. What you do today, in your younger years, will reflect on your later years. This has been my discovery as I start my 25th year of retirement after 29 years in the teaching profession.

No road is an easy one! What you do today, in your younger years, will reflect on your later years. I suggest you not bind yourself to one ideology, political party or even one religion, but explore the world. Inform yourself, study, listen and act; rest and respond in whatever capacity your present life situation presents.

If you hate injustice, violence and don’t trust today’s politics, do something. Many of us can’t be activists while keeping the family or themselves secure and healthy. But we can all model good citizenship and positive virtues of kindness and understanding. We can all support each other, no matter how small and insignificant our actions may seem.

Personally, I have a sense that most of us have a longing from something deep inside of us that calls for peace and justice. Some call it the soul or the indwelling spirit that gives life meaning and purpose. Our well-being depends on the well-being of everyone. When we move across boundaries, build relationships with others, we expand our life. We can all model good citizenship and positive virtues of kindness and understanding in this most difficult of times.

Depending on your situation, choose a specific activity to do your little part to make our part of the world a bit better. I plan to follow this up with a focus on educating our children, energizing families and building communities of hope. We all can inspire and ignite our children’s imagination, and instill a love of learning which results in service to others that leads to active participation in our democracy.

— Ed Sacco

Asheville