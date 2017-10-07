Letter: Past time for change on City Council

In the past half decade, residents of Asheville have seen their little city transformed — and not in a good way — by seemingly unregulated development, which the present City Council says is beyond their ability to control.

Developers have had their way with local government; in fact, one of their own is head of Planning and Zoning and now seeks his own seat on the Council! (How on Earth is that not a conflict of interest?) It is past time for a change.

— Michael Carlebach

Asheville

Editor’s note: The City Council candidate referred to, Jeremy Goldstein, is a local business owner of a commercial real estate brokerage company. He is also chairman of Asheville’s Planning and Zoning Commission.