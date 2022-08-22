Letter: Penland offers impressive management expertise

Recently, you wrote about Buncombe’s fire departments [“Fire Alarm: Local Departments Face Critical Volunteer Shortage,” July 20, Xpress]. A former Buncombe County commissioner, a position for which he is running again this fall, Anthony Penland was president of the N.C. State Firefighters’ Association.

Locally, Penland served as secretary and board member of the Western North Carolina Association of Firefighters, which named him Career Fire Chief. He was past president of the Buncombe County Fire Chiefs Association.

Known as a tough budget watcher, he saved homeowners and businesses thousands when his department met extra requirements, resulting in lower insurance rates.

With impressive management, legislative and budgetary expertise, he not only has tremendous impact locally, but also at the state level!

After serving on legislative and conference committees, Anthony Penland became the first president of the N.C. State Firefighters’ Association from any of the 16 nonmunicipal Buncombe County fire departments in the association’s 131-year history.

The NCSFA advocates for legislation that benefits firefighters, representing all 100 counties, 1,058 fire departments and over 51,000 firefighters.

Buncombe County deserves responsible leadership. Anthony Penland is running for Buncombe County commissioner this fall and very much has earned and deserves your support.

— Janet Burhoe-Jones

Swannanoa