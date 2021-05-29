Letter: Perplexed by shortsighted, myopic opinions

Reading the letters in the Xpress Opinion section only amplifies the conflicts of people’s myopic focus or agenda.

One letter laments the out-of-control cost of housing in Asheville — an example, $1,500 for a one-bedroom basement apartment [“A Gentrified and Homogenized Asheville,” May 19] — followed by a letter advocating protesting the Raytheon plant, which will provide many well-paying jobs [“Demonstrate for Peace, Justice and a Green Transition,” May 19]. Does no one see these things affect each other?

If somehow these people were able to stop this production at Raytheon, it will only shift these good-paying jobs to another state and completely fail to have any effect on their ultimate goal. Want to stop the production of weapons of war? That is done in Washington, not on the livelihood of locals seeking a job they can support their families on. How utterly selfish on the already well-heeled.

Next, an opinion piece regarding the “save Charlotte Street” gang. OK, I get it: Those are some majestic old homes, but run-down and possibly a hazard or soon to be [“Future Vision: 101 Charlotte St. Deftly Balances Conflicting Priorities,” May 19]. Solution? Restore them to their original glory. What will that accomplish? Ah yes, homes worth well north of $1 million, which will only further worsen Asheville’s housing costs and shortages, which again is addressed in the first letter. Oh, by the way, this is also my neighborhood; I am not an outsider mocking the NIMBYs.

I feel confident that the most vocal on the latter two issues already have an income that exceeds the income necessary to live in Asheville and are secure in their housing.

To deny a well-paying job to local families because you disagree with Washington, D.C., and the military-industrial complex is selfish and futilely ignorant.

To deny a development of more affordable housing because you don’t approve of the aesthetics of the view or the assumed inconvenience of traffic is again just a selfish interest.

— Miles Bosworth

Asheville